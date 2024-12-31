Guv extends new year greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state for a happy and prosperous 2025, and expressed hope that the new year would herald extraordinary progress, abundance of peace, amity, tranquillity, and prosperity, and enhance all-round development in the state.

“As we strive for a Viksit Arunachal, I urge every citizen to support the state government in building a prosperous, self-reliant, and harmonious state. Let us work together towards the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, ensuring sustainable growth for all,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)