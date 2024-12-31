Donyi Polo Day celebrated in East Siang

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 31 Dec: The members of the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang in East Siang district and Assam’s Jonai subdivision celebrated Donyi Polo Day at their respective ganggings on Tuesday.

The Donyi Polo devotees of the Pasighat area assembled at the central gangging (engo takar dere) and celebrated the day with enthusiasm. The day was also celebrated in different villages of Ruksin, Silley-Oyan, Bilat and Yagrung circles of the district.

In Debing village, Sille-Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego hoisted the Donyi Polo flag. Lego asked the yelam kebang members to preserve the living traditions of their ancestors. He said that “the philosophy of Donyi Poloism is bonding different indigenous tribes belonging to the Tani group with a sense of brotherhood.”

Attending the celebration, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering asked the Donyi Polo devotees to give moral lessons to their growing children and guide them on the right path.

Saying that the state government is working for the promotion of indigenous practices and cultures of the ethnic tribes, Ering exhorted the villagers to cooperate with government for successful implementation of the welfare schemes.

Among others, Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, Ruksin-II ZPM Anung Gammeng, public leaders Rokom Gamnoh and Kaling Moyong, and Debing HGB Yon Yomso also spoke and recalled the wisdom of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, the pioneer of Donyi Poloism.

Donyi Polo Day was celebrated also in Ngorlung, Ralung, Rayang, Depi, Sille-Teromie, Mikong, Yangrung and Borguly (Mebo) village ganggings in the district.