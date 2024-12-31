IMC team explores waste treatment solution in Goa

GOA, 31 Dec: A team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), led by Mayor Tamme Phassang,explored innovative waste treatment solution and technologies in Goa on Tuesday.

Team members, including IMC corporators and officials, visited Vasudha Waste Treatment Pvt Ltd and Manohar Parrikar Integrated Municipal Waste Treatment Facility in Vandemol, Cacora during its visit.

The visit was aimed at obtaining firsthand knowledge of advanced waste management practices, including recycling techniques and sustainable waste treatment solutions. Both facilities are known for their state-of-the-art operations and commitment to environmental sustaina-bility, said an IMC release.

Phassang expressed gratitude to the officials and experts at the facilities for their hospitality and insightful presentations.

“This visit is an invaluable learning experience for our team. The knowledge and expertise shared by the professionals here will guide our waste management strategies in Itanagar, as we strive for a cleaner and more sustainable future,” the mayor said.

The IMC team emphasised the importance of adopting innovative practices to tackle waste management challenges effectively.

The insight gained during the visit will play a crucial role in enhancing waste segregation, recycling, and sustainable disposal initiatives in Itanagar, Phassang said.