Increase security at railway station against smuggling

A total of four smuggled hornbill beaks were seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the NF Railway while conducting routine checking at the Rangapara North railway station here on 21 December. They were seized from the (Guwahati-Murkongselek) Lachit Express at Rangapara North station. The seized items were being transported illegally. This report is alarming. The Railways, as well as the local authorities of the Itanagar railway station, should take note of this case. Hornbills are found in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore poachers are always interested in the jungles of the state.

There is every possibility that poachers, along with wildlife smugglers will use the rail route to carry out the illegal activity of supplying wildlife items. The seizing of smuggled hornbill beaks from the Lachit Express shows that smugglers will not hesitate to use the rail route too. The security measures at Naharlagun railway station should be upgraded. Strict checking should be done, so that no one dares to smuggle illegal items.