Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang was one of the 26 people killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22 April in what is perceived to be Pakistani-sponsored terrorism.

Hailyang’s killing has left the peaceful border state of Arunachal Pradesh in mourning. He was on holiday with his wife before embarking on a new assignment close to his home in Dibrugarh when he was cruelly taken.

Chief Minister Khandu, who led the state in paying condolences, met Hailyang’s widow, parents, and family members. He announced that his government would provide Hailyang’s family with financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs, in addition to a job for a family member and a permanent memorial in Hailyang’s native village of Tajang.

The assurance of assistance to his family and the memorial is a deserving tribute to this worthy son of the soil.

The attack has shattered the families of many. The Indian government must seek the right answers. Terrorism must be countered, and all intelligence lapses must be addressed. Accountability must be fixed, so that no other family suffers the pain of losing a child again. A true tribute will be when terrorism is ended.