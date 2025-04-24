Francis papacy

The passing of Pope Francis was not entirely unexpected, given his fragile health, but it came much earlier than hoped. Just a day before his death, he made his final appearance to bless thousands of believers in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

Elected on March 13, 2013, as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Argentine pope shook up the institution with his liberal approach, making it more appealing to younger Catholics. He deeply cared about climate change, the downtrodden, refugees, and the LGBTQ+ community, often clashing with the traditional stance of the Church. His tenure brought a sense of comfort to a world grappling with war, displacement, and the climate crisis – a world at a crossroads as nations increasingly closed their borders.

The Vatican will have to choose a new pope shortly after the beloved leader is laid to rest in a week’s time. Conservatives within the Church will seek to regain control, but if the Church wants to stay relevant, it must make way for liberal leadership.

It has already alienated many by refusing to adequately address clergy sexual abuse cases – an issue even the liberal Jorge Mario Bergoglio did not confront decisively. The Church cannot remain complicit in such crimes. To stay relevant, it must undergo fundamental changes, including greater leadership roles for women – even considering the possibility of a female pope.