Mayor apprises CM of IMC’s grievances

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang apprised Chief Minister Pema Khandu of various grievances of the IMC requiring the attention of the state government, during a meeting at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

During the meeting, which focused on strengthening urban development and promoting self-reliance within the municipality, Phassang expressed appreciation for the chief minister’s support, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the state government and municipal authorities in driving meaningful change.

Khandu on his part shared his vision for empowering the urban areas, stressing the importance of enabling municipalities like Itanagar to thrive independently. He underscored the need for robust infrastructure, innovative solutions, and proactive governance to ensure sustainable growth in urban spaces.

The chief minister gave assurance that all the grievances submitted would be resolved promptly.