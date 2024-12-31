Tawang DC issues advisory for tourists

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 30 Dec: In view of the winter season and the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, Tawang DC Kanki Darang has issued an advisory to ensure public safety.

Tourists planning to travel to high-altitude destinations like Bumla Pass, Shongetser Lake, PT Tso and Sela Pass have been advised to check the latest weather forecast and road conditions before embarking on a journey.

It advised tourists to avoid travelling to mountainous areas during heavy snowfall and other severe weather conditions. Tourists have also been advised to equip their vehicles with non-skid chains while travelling to areas with snow-covered roads to prevent accidents.

It advised them to avoid prolonged exposure to extreme temperature, and said that individuals susceptible to or diagnosed with high-altitude sickness should avoid visiting high-altitude regions like Bumla and Sela Pass to prevent health complications.

The tourists/visitors have been advised to pack adequate warm clothing, emergency kits and communication devices to cope with unexpected situations.

Further, the district administration strictly advised all the tourists against stepping onto frozen lakes as the ice covering the lakes is unstable and may not be thick enough to support human weight.

In case of emergency, the tourists have been advised to follow the instructions of the local authorities, tour operators, guides, and rescue teams to ensure their own safety.

Additionally, all stakeholders, including ILP issuing authorities in Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Tezpur,and the Bhalukpong EAC, have been requested to inform tourists about the guidelines to ensure that their journey is safe.