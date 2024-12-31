Police announce safety drive for New Year

[ Kara Gambo ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: In a bid to ensure safe movement of vehicles during the New Year celebrations, the Naharlagun traffic SP and the Itanagar traffic SP through a press briefing on Monday outlined the safety measures to be enforced across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), from Hollongi to Banderdewa.

The safety drive will commence on the evening of 30 December, 2024, and will continue until 1 January, 2025.

Key directives include a strict “no drink and drive” policy, a speed limit of 40 km/h on National Highway 415, and mandatory use of helmets for two-wheeler riders and seatbelts for all four-wheeler passengers.

Road barricades will be placed at accident-prone areas to slow down vehicles and ensure safe passage, while pamphlets containing guidelines and legal information on rule violations will be distributed at checkpoints.

Itanagar DSP Chamrak Arun, Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, and Itanagar Traffic DSP Saban Chera addressed the media, emphasising the need for precautions during the festive days to reduce accidents.

Longdo highlighted the spike in road accidents during such occasions, underscoring the necessity of safety measures. He said that the drive is aimed at minimising casualties and sought public cooperation in adhering to the traffic rules.

DSP Chera informed that the focus would not be on document verification but on primary safety measures, such as helmet and seatbelt use, as well as monitoring speeding vehicles.

Responding to a query about speed detection tools, SDPO Longdo admitted that such gadgets are unavailable but noted that barricades would serve as a practical solution to curb speeding. He further urged the public to exercise caution and support the initiative to ensure an accident-free New Year.

The officers expressed their commitment to public safety and stressed the importance of responsible behaviour on the roads during the festive period.