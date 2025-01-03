Blanket promotion granted to police personnel

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: A blanket promotion has been granted to police personnel who have served in a rank for a specified period.

To mark the occasion, a pipping ceremony was held at the Itanagar police station, where 54 personnel from various police establishments across the Itanagar Capital Region district were presented with new epaulettes.

With this, 16 personnel from the Itanagar police station, two from the Itanagar women police station, eight from the Niti Vihar police station, 11 from the Chimpu police station, and 16 from the Reserve Lines have been promoted as officers.

The Itanagar police congratulated all the promoted personnel and thanked the state government for its decision to promote the personnel en masse.