LYLN organises 2nd edition of open mic session

TEZU, 2 Jan: The Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN), in collaboration with the Lohit district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), organised the second edition of its open mic event at the Community Convention Centre here on December 30 last year.

The event, which was inaugurated by Tezu Trade Development Officer Dr Asmi Mega, showcased the literary works of upcoming writers and poets.

Around 16 participants spoke on a wide range of topics, from life stories to their favourite authors.

Lohit APLS unit president Alenso Chai presented his published poem, ‘Journey through Dreams and In Between’, and other poems.

Wujali Kri recited a poem title ‘Metanoia’ from her co-authored book Revisiting Culture and Literature of Arunachal Pradesh.

Budding writer Kathesi Kri introduced her upcoming book Kummtibaa: The Legendary Cunning Figure of Mishmi Folktale.

Dr Asmi Mega conveyed happiness on being part of the event and her continued association with Bamboosa Library and the APLS Lohit unit. She applauded the participantsand volunteers, and encouraged them to keep writing and reading.