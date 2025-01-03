Police slams UTA video, questions it’s chairman’s ‘tribal’ identity

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: Inspector General of Police (Law &Order) Chukhu Apa on Monday sharply reacted to the video released by the self-proclaimed chairman of the so-called United Tani Army (UTA), Anthony Doke, showing weapons in a militant camp.

In an interview with a local digital news channel, Apa said that the state police is working on the veracity of the video.

“We are investigating the purported video of Taniland, released by one Anthony Doke. We will definitely come to a conclusion after investigation is completed, and we will be able to come back with what this video is about,” he said.

Speaking about Doke, the IGP said, “I consider Anthony Doke a petty criminal. He had been arrested several times. I don’t give him much importance.”

On the issues raised by Doke, Apa said that Doke is not a representative of Arunachal Pradesh to raise issues. “He is not a representative of Arunachal Pradesh. People should question his locus standi,” he said.

The IGP also raised question over the tribal identity of Doke, saying that taking on ‘Doke’ surname does not make someone a tribal.

“Writing surname of Doke does not make him a tribal. His own entity itself is questionable,” Apa said.

“If he (Doke) has guts, he should come out openly, instead of resorting to criminal intimidation. If he talks in that language, equal response will be given; we are monitoring the situation and the state police is accepting the challenge,” Apa said.

The self-proclaimed UTA chairman has demanded that the state government rescind all MoUs and MoAs signed for mega hydropower projects, and cancel the ST certificatesissued to non-APST offspring. He also demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte.

Doke also demanded that businessmen like Haa Tatu and Tasso Hinda leave the state, claiming that they are non-indigenous businessmen.