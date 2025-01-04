Arunachal’s health insurance imperative

[ Phurba Dorjee Philley ]

Over the past 12 years, I have frequently accompanied relatives and friends from Arunachal Pradesh to big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Guwahati for medical treatment. These experiences have exposed me to the harsh realities of healthcare expenses and the financial strain they impose. Hospitals, despite their reputation for saving lives, can quickly turn into places where years of hard-earned savings are drained within days, leaving families in despair. No matter how skilled you are at managing finances, the cost of lifesaving treatments often spirals beyond control because health is not something anyone can afford to compromise.

I have personally witnessed cases where patients undergoing major surgeries or treatment for chronic illnesses were handed hospital bills of Rs 20-25 lakhs within just five days. Such staggering expenses are unaffordable for most families, forcing them to resort to donation drives or loans (unsecured). While these efforts reflect the strength of community support, they are unpredictable and insufficient to meet the high costs of advanced medical care.

This is where health insurance becomes a critical tool. It acts as a safety net, ensuring access to quality healthcare without jeopardising financial stability. Unfortunately, many people in Arunachal remain unaware of its importance. In urban areas, even individuals with modest incomes can avail themselves of world-class medical care because they invested in health insurance during their healthy, earning years.

The unpredictability of medical emergencies makes health insurance an absolute necessity. Life is uncertain, and illnesses or accidents can strike at any time. Without insurance, families are left unprepared to bear the heavy financial burden of hospitalisations or surgeries. Rising healthcare costs only exacerbate the situation, making advanced treatments almost unaffordable for the average person. However, with health insurance, these costs are largely covered, ensuring that families can focus on recovery rather than scrambling for funds.

Many insurance plans also provide cashless treatment options, sparing families the stress of arranging large sums of money during emergencies. Moreover, these plans are highly customisable, offering coverage for hospitalisation, critical illnesses, maternity care, and even outpatient consultations, allowing individuals to choose what suits their needs best. Above all, health insurance provides peace of mind, enabling families to face medical challenges with confidence, knowing their finances are secure.

It is high time the people of Arunachal recognised the importance of health insurance and acted proactively. Waiting until a health crisis arises often results in denied coverage or exorbitant premiums. Instead, insurance should be purchased during one’s healthy, earning years to ensure adequate protection when it’s most needed. Local leaders, NGOs, and government agencies can play a vital role in creating awareness and promoting affordable insurance schemes tailored to the needs of the people.

Last but not least, health insurance is not just a financial product; it is a lifeline that protects families from the devastating financial consequences of medical emergencies. By investing in health insurance, we can ensure access to the best healthcare facilities without compromising our financial stability. As someone who has seen firsthand the struggles of patients and their families, I urge everyone to prioritise health insurance for themselves and their loved ones. Let us prepare for the uncertainties of life today, so we can face tomorrow with resilience and peace of mind. (The contributor is a member of Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.)