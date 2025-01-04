RGU mourns demise of Dr Raju

RONO HILLS, 3 Jan: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) fraternity on Thursday mourned the untimely demise of Associate Professor Dr Manjunath Bangalore Govinda Raju.

He was 43, and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Dr Raju had joined the university in February, 2024.

Prior to joining RGU, he had served as an assistant professor at the University of Hyderabad from 2017 to 2024.

During his illustrious career, he received two international awards and fellowships and was invited to deliver 13 lectures/presentations at esteemed academic and professional forums.

All the statutory officers, deans of faculties, directors, heads of departments and institutes, coordinators, faculty members, officers, and non-teaching employees of the university gathered in front of the administrative block and observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul on Friday.

As a mark of respect to late Dr Raju, the university remained closed for the rest of the day.