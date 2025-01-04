Cyber fraud crackdown: Rs 9 crore frozen, Rs 2 crore returned to victims in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Approximately Rs 9 crore was frozen in Delhi in connection with cyber frauds, with around Rs 2 crore released back to the victims in west district in 2024, an official said on Friday.

“These efforts are part of an ongoing initiative to protect the public from cyber criminals, who exploit digital platforms for fraudulent activities,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The officer further said the West district cyber police station has been operational since December 2021, securing victims’ funds.

Sharing details, the DCP said in 2024, the cyber police station resolved around 8,000 complaints.

“During the entire year, 93 individuals were arrested or apprehended, with 22 from earlier cases and 71 from new incidents registered in 2024 alone,” said the DCP.

He said one of the key highlights of the year was the freezing of Rs 9.12 crore in fraudulent transactions.

Victims of cyber crimes were also provided with guidance on how to apply for the release of their stolen money. By the end of the year, Rs 1.89 crore had been successfully returned to the rightful owners, ensuring that victims faced minimal financial loss, he said..