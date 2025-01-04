GoAP should not ignite religious division

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, is once again in the news, following the recent announcement by Chief Minister Pema Khandu that the state government is framing the rules and will implement them soon. This is a massive turnaround by Khandu, who in 2018 had announced to repeal it. Attending a function organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association, the chief minister had stated that the anti-conversion law “could undermine secularism and is probably targeted towards Christians.” The Act, passed 46 years ago during the tenure of the state’s first chief minister PK Thungon, had remained dormant and successive governments did not take any initiative to implement it.

The Gauhati High Court directed the state government to finalise the rules under the Freedom of Religion Act within six months after a PIL was filed by advocate Tambo Tamin. This is a very sensitive issue and has the potential to cause deep division in the state. The state government should tread very carefully. Everyone knows that right-wing elements within the BJP ecosystem are pushing for the implementation of this Act. Many fear that the main target will be the Christian population of the state. The tearing hurry shown by the chief minister to implement this law has surprised many in the state. Either there is pressure on him from the Sangh Parivar to implement this law or maybe he is attempting to divert public attention from issues like the anti-dam agitation. A proper public consultation involving every stakeholder should be conducted while framing the rules. The government should not play with the fire by igniting religious division. The consequences will be far wider.