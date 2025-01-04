Guv commends CM for prioritising youth empowerment, edn sector

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday commended Chief Minister Pema Khandu for prioritising critical areas such as youth empowerment and overhauling of the education sector.

During a meeting with Khandu at the Raj Bhavan, Parnaik highlighted the pivotal role of youths in shaping the state’s future, and encouraged initiatives that would equip young individuals with the necessary skills and create robust opportunities for self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Recognising the state’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, Parnaik underscored the untapped potential of tourism.

He recommended development of sustainable tourism as another focus area which could provide substantial self-employment opportunities to the youth while boosting the state’s economy.

Emphasising the importance of efficiency and transparency in governance, the governor advised the chief minister to implement advanced monitoring mechanisms for development projects. He suggested automation of departmental processes from the district to the circle level to ensure timely execution and accountability in project delivery.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment between the executive and gubernatorial leadership of Arunachal Pradesh towards accelerating development, fostering youth engagement, and achieving excellence in governance in the year ahead. (Raj Bhavan)