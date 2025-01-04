A new festival experience curated by team behind ZFM

Ziro on Tour Debuts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, 3 Jan: The iconic Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), a symbol of cultural immersion and sustainability rooted in Arunachal Pradesh, is taking its unparalleled legacy on the road with the first edition of ‘Ziro on Tour’.

Hyderabad has been chosen as the inaugural city for this nationwide celebration of music, culture, and community.

Scheduled to take place at the stunning 17th-century heritage site Taramati Baradari on 1 and 2 February, Ziro on Tour promises to bring a fresh new festival experience, with all the values that ZFM stands for – community spirit, sustainability, and a passion for independent music and culture.

Ziro on Tour will offer a multi-sensory journey, inviting visitors to immerse in the diverse culinary, artistic and cultural traditions of the Northeast as well as Telangana; celebrate and empower local chefs, artisans, and entrepreneurs and act as a cultural bridge; and participate in interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, and the best in music.

The weekend will a powerful lineup carefully curated by the ZFM team. The audience will experience performances by Punjabi folk-rock legend Rabbi Shergill, Arunachal’s indie star Taba Chake, Manipur’s folk sensation Mangka, and Mizoram’s breakout act HOM. They share the stage with southern icons Ram Miriyala, Shaktisree Gopalan, and Chowraasta. Adding to this musical feast are virtuoso Guitar Prasanna, Jyoti Hegde, flautist JA Jayanth, and soulful qawwals Rehmat-e-Nusrat, among others.

Ram Mirilaya is set to mesmerise audiences with his soulful performance at Ziro on Tour. Being called the new face of Indian folks music, Mangka has performed twice at ZFM, and will now be performing in Hyderabad. Taba Chake will bring his signature blend of soulful lyrics and vibrant energy to the stage at Ziro On Tour.

The festival grounds are designed to be a family-friendly affair, offering interactive workshops for dance and movement and storytelling, along with a puppet show and magic show, live cooking demonstrations, vibrant craft markets showcasing sustainable handicrafts, handmade jewellery – all featuring small businesses from across the country.

To make it seamless, the festival has a separate amphitheatre with two performance slots – Sunset Sessions and Moonlight Sessions – so music lovers can choose the artist.

Apart from this, the Vinyl Stage promises to be a hub of electrifying energy, showcasing a lineup of cutting-edge artists who are redefining the soundscape. Featuring performances by Sandy Dg, KT, D 80, and Raayal Dub, this stage is dedicated to the fusion of beats, grooves, and experimental sounds.

For over a decade, the ZFM has been a beacon of creativity and community. Now Ziro on Tour brings this legacy to urban audiences, fostering a deeper connection between the rest of India and the Northeast.

Bobby Hano and Anup Kutty, co-founders of the ZFM, say, “Ziro on Tour is an exciting new chapter for us as we take the spirit of ZFM outside Ziro for the first time on such a scale. It’s a milestone for a music IP created in Northeast India. Hyderabad, with its dynamic music scene and cultural richness, is the perfect city to begin this journey. We are deeply grateful for the support of Telangana Tourism, the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the larger ZFM community in making this vision a reality.”

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “The Ziro Festival of Music has always been a shining symbol of Arunachal’s rich and vibrant culture, and the Ziro on Tour initiative is a fantastic step toward expanding its horizons. This endeavour goes beyond music – it’s about building connections, celebrating our heritage, and showcasing the incredible creative talent of our region on a national stage.”

Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited Managing Director N Prakash Reddy said, “We are delighted to host the inaugural Ziro on Tour in Hyderabad, a city that thrives on its love for music and art. This collaboration highlights the cultural synergy between regions and reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a hub for innovative cultural events.”

Diageo India vice president Varun Koorichh said,”Ziro on Tour is an extraordinary celebration of music, culture, and sustainability, bringing the soul of the iconic ZFM to Hyderabad for the very first time. This unique experience creates a bridge between communities, offering urban audiences a chance to connect with the spirit of the Northeast amidst the heritage and vibrancy of the city. At Signature, we are proud to support this inspiring initiative, as it perfectly aligns with our commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful experiences.”