SPS Construction takes over flyover, bridges construction under Package B of 4-lane highway

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: SPS Construction has taken over the construction of the flyover and bridges under Package B of the Itanagar-Banderdewa four-lane highway. This includes two minor bridges at Nirjuli and Model Village and a major bridge at Barapani.

The main work will be the construction of a 3.950-kilometre-long two-lane flyover from the Benjamin Hotel in Papu Nallah to Kangkarnallah in Naharlagun.

Package B (Papu Nallah-Nirjuli) is 11.3 kms long, and the work is being executed by M/s Woodhill Shivam in a joint venture with M/s TK Consortium Pvt Ltd. However, with the flyover and bridges being taken over by SPS Construction, TK consortium will only execute the road portion of this project.

“The flyover and bridge portions have been officially handed over to SPS Construction and they have started the work,” said an official.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom reviewed the progress of work under Package B in a meeting with the contractor. The contractor reported that the flyover work under Package B will take 18 months to be completed, provided they have access to a working space 24/7. However, the contractor flagged issues which are hampering the work progress, like traffic flow and parking during the day. Further, the contractor claimed disturbance by antisocial elements during night-time.

Potom directed the SP Naharlagun, the SP traffic, and the Naharlagun EAC to take action in this regard.

Also, it was informed that earth-cutting near the NRL fuel depot in Papu Nallah had to be halted due to a change in design. The contractor is awaiting a new design to start work. Issues like shifting of power lines and underground water pipelines were also discussed in the meeting. Later, the DC also conducted physical verification, along with officials.