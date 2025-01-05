Depi win 11th winter cricket tourney

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 4 Jan: Depi cricket team of Ruksin lifted the 11th Winter Cricket Tournament (T20) title with a thrilling win over Karpunpuli Cricket Club of Jonai (Assam) on Saturday.

Starting the batting, Depi scored 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the first innings and set a target of 173 runs for Karpunpuli Cricket Club (KCC). The KCC managed to score only 126 runs, losing all wickets in the early 14th over.

Two players of the champion team – Taro Tali and Tapi Tali – were declared the man of the match and the man of the series, respectively.

A total 19 cricket teams from different parts of East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts, besides Jonai (Assam) participated in the tournament.

Attending the concluding ceremony of the tournament, Pasighat Cooperative Societies Senior Inspector Kabom Modi spoke about the benefits

of games and sports. Modi said that “opportunities are waiting for talented persons in the field of games and sports.”

Speaking on the occasion, local youth leader Anthony Panyang said that “adherence to sports discipline is necessary to achieve success in this field.”

Former PRI leaders Taram Taboh and Yalem Tali, and youth leaders Coling Panyang, Gemin Modi and Karom Modi also spoke.