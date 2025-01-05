NES, ANSU thank GoAP for declaring 19 Apr local holiday

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has expressed gratitude to the state government for declaring 19 April a local holiday to celebrate Nyishi Day.

“The NES would like to express a deep sense of gratitude to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, for granting the 19th of April as the local holiday to celebrate Nyishi Day. This is in the sequel to the memorandum submitted to the government of Arunachal Pradesh on 13 November, 2024, urging to accord the 19th of April a gazetted holiday,” the NES stated in a press release on Saturday.

“The 19th of April is a red-letter day for the Nyishi of Arunachal Pradesh and elsewhere in the country. The day is observed as Nyishi Day every year to commemorate the day as the shedding of an indelible epithet by bringing an amendment in the Scheduled to the Constitution (Schedule Tribes) Order 1950, in Part XVIII relating to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the Act called the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, (Amendment) Act, 2008 by the Parliament of India,” it said.

“The grateful Nyishi community is genuinely indebted for fulfilling the long-cherished requirement for a local holiday to celebrate Nyishi Day. This would enable people from all walks of the community to partake smoothly with all humility and self-esteemed dignity with the officially accorded holiday,” the release said.

The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) also expressed gratitude to the governor and government of Arunachal for declaring 19 April a local holiday.

“This landmark proclamation will serve as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come, fostering unity, cultural resurgence, and an indelible sense of belonging among the Nyishi populace,” the ANSU said in a press statement.

Extending congratulations to the Nyishi tribe on the momentous occasion, the ANSU said, “This era-making decision stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the governor and the government of Arunachal Pradesh in safeguarding and honouring the unique cultural heritage of our community. By instituting this historic recognition, they have not only illuminated the vibrancy of the Nyishi identity but also reaffirmed the ethos of inclusivity and respect for diversity that underpins our great state.”

The ANSU called upon every Nyishi son and daughter to “embrace this occasion with unparalleled fervour and reverence.

“Let this day be a celebration of our glorious past, a reaffirmation of our vibrant present, and a resolute commitment to shaping a luminous future for our tribe,” the union added.