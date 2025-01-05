Arunachal win 7 gold, 1 br in WPC Natl Powerlifting C’Ship

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh won seven gold medals and a bronze in the WPC National Powerllifting Championship, which was held in Noida from 1 to 3 January.

Taje Mosu, Nabam Zeetin, Charu Diwal, Toko Gunia, Suraj Saha, Vivek Reang and Kamlih Wangsu won agold medal each in their respective weight categories, while the bronze medal was won by Prakash Reang in the junior 90 kg category, WPC Arunachal president Azad Basfore informed in a release.

Mosu and Wangsu won in the 100 kg and the 60 kg open category, respectively, while Zeetin (52 kg), Gunia (60 kg), Saha (56 kg) and (Vivek) Reang (90 kg) won in sub-junior category.

Diwal won in the junior 60 kg category.