Appoint persons from sporting background as SAA chair: AOA

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: As the buzz over the appointment of new chairpersons and vice chairpersons grows in the state, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has urged the state government to appoint individuals with extensive experience in national and international administration to the posts of the chairperson and the vice chairperson of the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA).

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago stated that in the recent past most appointments to the positions of chairperson and vice chairperson of the SAA have been made solely on political considerations, rather than competence in sports administration.

“This has resulted in mismanagement of funds allocated for athlete support. Also, these appointments have led to unauthorised hiring practices, imposing unnecessary financial burden on the government exchequer. Appointments should be done after careful consideration as SAA plays an important role in sports promotion in the state,” Tago said.

“The SAA has the mandate to provide essential financial support to our athletes for regional, national, and international competitions, as well as to regulate sports infrastructure under government policies and guidelines,” he stated.

Appointment to the posts of chairperson and vicechairperson in various departments are often done based on political considerations. The state government has yet to make these appointments after the formation of the new government.