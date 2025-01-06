APUWJ, APBG condemn murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of independent journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was discovered in a septic tank after he exposed corruption in a road construction project in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Chandrakar, a contributor to NDTV, had recently unearthed a scam involving irregularities in a road construction project led by a local contractor.

The exposé had caused public outrage, drawing attention to corruption in public infrastructure development.

Days after publishing his report, Chandrakar went missing, and his body was later found on the premises of the implicated contractor, as per officials.

The APUWJ in a statement condemned the incident as “a despicable act that underscores the growing threats faced by journalists in their pursuit of truth.”

The union emphasised that such attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a disturbing pattern of targeting journalists across the country.

“This heinous act is a chilling reminder of the perils faced by reporters working to uphold democracy and transparency,” the APUWJ said, adding that the government must recognise the gravity of this situation and implement immediate measures to protect journalists, particularly those reporting on corruption and crime.

“Press freedom is the cornerstone of any democracy, and its defenders should not have to fear for their lives,” APUWJ President Amar Sangno said.

The union further demanded that the state and central governments ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into Chandrakar’s death.

The Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasting Guild (APBG) also strongly condemned Chandrakar’s murder and urged the Chhattisgarh government and law enforcement agencies to conduct impartial and swift investigation into the circumstances of his murder and ensure immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

The guild also demanded protection for Chandrakar’s family and his brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, who is also a journalist, besides protection for journalists working in high-risk regions and those exposing corruption.

It urged the central and the state governments to “reinforce their commitment to protecting the rights and safety of journalists across India.”

IJU demands arrest of journo’s killer

The Indian Journalists Union (IJU), along with the Chhattisgarh Shramjeevi Patrakar Kalyan Sangh has demanded (CSPKS) from the Chhattisgarh government that the main accused in the brutal murder of Chandrakar be immediately apprehended, and that, along with the other three (two relatives) accused arrested,be meted out the harshest punishment.

The IJU also demanded that the Journalist Safety & Security Act, pending for the past two years for governor’s signature, be immediately notified.

Condemning the murder, CSPKS President Asif Iqbal and General Secretary BD Nizami said journalists are being constantly targeted in Bastar and there’s no fear of law among those engaged in corruption in government contracts.

They cited the case of four journalists from Bastar who had gone to expose illegal sand mining case in August but were trapped by police and contractor who put 15 gms of cannabis in their car. While they got bail, they still have to appear in court in bordering Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, IJU President Geetartha Pathak and Secretary-General Sabina Inderjit said it’s tragic that journalists have to pay a price with their lives for doing their job and exposing the malaise of corruption.

While the state home department has set up an SIT to probe the case, Suresh’s illegal shed demolished and four of his bank accounts have been frozen, the IJU said it’s not enough. “Harshest punishment should be meted to the accused. Not only Suresh’s contracts be cancelled but all those in government involved must be investigated, and one of the family members of Mukesh be given a government job,” it said.