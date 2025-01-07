Fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy projects launched in NE

Guwahati, 6 Jan: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 projects with a total outlay of Rs 50 crore, which includes a central share of Rs 38.63 crore.

These initiatives are designed to enhance the region’s fisheries infrastructure, productivity, and employment opportunities, the minister said after reviewing the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in the North Eastern states.

In Assam, inauguration and foundation of 12 projects were laid and these include the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park in Darrang District, which is expected to produce 150 MT of fish annually, generating Rs 10-15 crore in revenue and creating up to 2,000 employment opportunities, Singh said.

A large fish feed plant in Kamrup district will produce 20,000 MT feed annually, while hatchery projects in various districts aim to produce 50 million spawns per year, significantly boosting local aquaculture.

In Manipur, there were 7 projects, including ice plants and cold storage units in Thoubal and Imphal districts to preserve fish produce and reduce post-harvest losses. Additionally, hatcheries focusing on locally important fish species will contribute to conserving biodiversity and enhancing fish production in the state, he said.

Meghalaya’s lone project will focus on promoting recreational fisheries in the East Khasi Hills District. This initiative, strategically located in a popular tourist area, is expected to attract visitors, generating local employment and enhancing the region’s tourism appeal.

Nagaland’s three projects will include construction of freshwater finfish hatcheries in Mokokchung and Kiphire districts.

These hatcheries will collectively produce 21 million fry annually, supporting the region’s aquaculture and providing economic opportunities for tribal communities.

In Tripura, the three projects include the establishment of ornamental fish rearing units and finfish hatcheries. These initiatives are aimed at popularizing ornamental fish farming, harnessing indigenous fish resources, and generating local employment opportunities.

Sikkim will implement 24 projects which include the establishment of Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) to promote sustainable fish farming, the construction of fish kiosks in Gangtok and other towns, and the development of ornamental fish rearing units, the minister said.

These projects are expected to enhance income generation and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The Northeastern Region is at the forefront of India’s journey toward self-reliance in fisheries and aquaculture, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development, Singh said.

The government has approved cumulative investments amounting to ?2,114 crore for fisheries through flagship schemes such as the Blue Revolution Scheme, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

These initiatives have significantly bolstered infrastructure, improved productivity, and strengthened sustainable practices. As a result, inland fish production in the region has surged from 4.03 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 6.41 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, achieving an impressive annual growth rate of five per cent, the minister said.

Recognizing the immense potential of fisheries and aquaculture as a catalyst the Department of Fisheries (DoF) has prioritized the NER as a critical focal point for growth.

Its initiatives include establishing modern aquaculture parks, hatcheries, and fish processing units, while promoting innovative technologies like Biofloc systems and recirculatory aquaculture systems (RAS)..

These efforts aim to enhance productivity, strengthen value chains, and boost market access for fish farmers, Singh added. (PTI)