Two arrested in connection with woman’s murder

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a migrant worker in Papum Pare district, police said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, Papum Pare Superintendent of Police (SP) Taru Gusar said that the victim was 24 years old and was employed as a housekeeping staffer at a construction site in Lekhi.

Her partially buried body was discovered on 27 December near an under-construction building.

“The body was discovered after locals noticed unusual earth filling at the site. Upon inspection, police found a red wool cloth, which led them to the victim’s body. Initial observations indicated strangulation, as a piece of blue cloth was tied around her neck,” the SP said.

During investigation, police traced the last call made to the victim’s phone on 26 December to a number belonging to a 38-year-old migrant labourer working at the construction site.

Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage corroborated his presence with the victim on the night of the crime, he said.

The labourer had fled the area after the incident and was tracked to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, where he had recently taken up work as a security guard.

A team of Arunachal Pradesh Police, with assistance from the Tamil Nadu Police, arrested him on 3 January. He was remanded to police custody for four days for further questioning, the SP said.

Another suspect, a 28-year-old man who was spotted with the accused on the night of the incident, was also arrested and is currently in custody.

The SP said that while a murder case has been registered, the possibility of sexual assault is also being investigated.

Forensic and postmortem examination reports are awaited to determine further charges, he said.

The SP assured that all aspects of the case, including the motive and involvement of potential accomplices, are being thoroughly probed to ensure justice for the victim. (PTI)