Labourer murdered, manhunt on for suspect

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 5 Jan: Consequent upon the alleged murder of an unidentified farm labourer in Kamalangchen village under Kalaktang police station in West Kameng district on 3 January, a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the prime suspect.

A case (u/s 103 BNS) was registered at the Kalaktang police station on receiving an FIR from the owner of the farm.

Investigating officer of the case, SI David Tagi informed that the prime suspect has been identified as one Jiten, who had been working at the farm for the past few months and had accompanied a friend on the day prior to the crime.

On 3 January, the farm owner visited her farm hut and found that Jiten’s friend was lying dead on the bed. Jiten has since been absconding.

SI Tagi visited the place of occurrence and recorded the available evidence. However, the identity of the victim has not been ascertained, as no ID proof was available.

The victim is around 35 years old, 5 feet tall, and of dark complexion.

The West Kameng police have launched a massive manhunt in several places and at check posts and travelling routes in the district.