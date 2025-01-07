Arunachal records increase of 0.99% electors

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh recorded a 0.99 percent increase in voters, compared to last year’s final electoral rolls, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, joint chief electoral officer Liken Koyu said, “According to the final electoral rolls 2025, there has been an overall increase of 0.99 percent in the number of electors compared to last year’s records.”

The total number of electors in the state now stands at 8,91,518, including 4,37,609 men, 4,53,905 women, and four third genders, he added.

“The newly published electoral rolls have also been shared with all political parties in the state,” he added.

Koyu highlighted that the main objective of the revision was to include the names of young voters who turned 18 years old by 1 January, 2025, and to remove duplicate entries, in accordance with Election Commission guidelines. (PTI)