Teacher arrested for raping minor student

Staff Reporter

YINGKIONG, 7 Jan: A teacher of Siang Valley School in Tuting in Upper Siang district has beenarrested for raping a 14-year-old Class 8 girl.

Confirming the incident, Upper Siang SP Token Saring informed that on 5 January, at around 6:40 pm, a written FIR was received at the Tuting police station from the victim’s mother, alleging that her minor daughter studying in Siang Valley School had been subjected to sexual abuse, rape, torture, and threats by her school teacher.

On receiving the complaint, the Upper Siang police arrested the accused and, after observing all legal formalities, remanded him in police custody, informed SP Saring.

“A case has been registered at the Tuting police station for further investigation. There were commotion and protests from relatives and the public initially, but it is under control now and the law and order situation is normal,” the SP added.