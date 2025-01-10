HMPV: Wahge urges people not to panic

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Waghe on Thursday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to panic over human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Speaking to local digital channels, the minister said that the people need not panic. “This virus is not a new virus; it came out in 2001. However, now it has been hyped, creating panic. The people need not panic,” Wahge said.

“All we need to care about is to keep ourselves clean and hygienic. The health department is very serious in the matter and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he informed.

“I have alerted the health department. If any such suspected case is detected, the department is ready to handle it. We overcame Covid-19 pandemic; we will tackle this too,” he said.

Several state governments have heightened their surveillance amid rising cases of respiratory illnesses, especially those due to HMPV. Reports of HMPV outbreak in China have also raised concern over another health emergency. In India, at least eight HMPV cases have been detected.