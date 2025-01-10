Promote recruiting local youths into armed forces: Guv to ITBP

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik urged ITBP Northeast Frontier Inspector General (IG) Amitabh Gupta to actively promote recruiting local youths into the armed forces.

During a meeting with the IG at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the governor acknowledge the contributions of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, and recommended that ITBP contribute in developing the border areas through the vibrant village programme, saying that “such endeavour will be in the national interest and the mutual benefit for both the local communities and the ITBP.”

He also urged the ITBP to offer timely humanitarian support during emergencies in the border regions.

IG Gupta, who recently assumed charge of the NE frontier HQ, assured the governor that the concerns raised would be promptly addressed.

The two also discussed border security and management and other issues related to the state. (Raj Bhavan)