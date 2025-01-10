Who is running the show?

Editor,

Private entities often bring in more efficient management practices. It may invest in modernising infrastructure and improving services.

Candidates have to go through interviews and demo classes to get jobs in many private schools. One such school in Itanagar had the same process, and I did get the job. But the very first day at my work I came across the authority of the trinity: the director, the principal and the vice-principal, each of them possessing different powers and opinions, making it challenging for the subordinates to function in the school compound. The chairman is unaware of this dire situation we are facing.

Teaching is not a piece of cake but in an environment like this it makes passion for teaching quite demanding. Securing a job is already a tough nut to crack. There is no respect for the subordinates from the abovementioned seniors, who treat us like nothing but mere labourers. And the partiality of the teachers is at the peak: many have no breaks and many have nothing do half of the time. Male teachers are looked upon as intimidating, while females are seen as weak.

This job in a renowned private school has been rather discouraging and eye-opening for me. I want the chairman to take over the management and conduct a meeting only with the teachers and also hear their opinions. Questioning the trinity won’t solve the problem. In the end, they always blame the teachers.

A subaltern