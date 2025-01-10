ArSRLM, Safexpress sign MoU for placement

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has signed a non-financial memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safexpress Pvt Ltd. The MoU aims to facilitate the placement of skilled rural youths from Arunachal Pradesh under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY).

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the ArSRLM office here and was facilitated by Ernst & Young LLP, the technical partner of the ArSRLM, in the presence of ArSRLM CEO Sangeeta Yirang and ArSRLM COO (Skills) Ruzing Bellai. Safexpress general manager Krishnakant Sharma was also present.

Safexpress Pvt Ltd, a leading logistics and supply chain management company, will play a pivotal role in providing placements and industry exposure to trained youths, aligning with the objectives of the DDUGKY, to enhance employability.

“This MoU will mark a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the employability of rural youths and connect them to sustainable livelihood opportunities,” Yirang said on the occasion.