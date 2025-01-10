Editor,

Many have passed by the sign that says ‘Chinki Indians’ near Chandranagar, Itanagar. They laugh, take some photos, and forget. But isn’t it concerning? Why did the owner choose this particular name? Who is the owner – someone with mongoloid features? Why has no one highlighted the matter yet?

Too many questions arise when you see it. The dominance of fast fashion and Korean culture has totally impacted this generation. The term ‘Chinki’ is derogatory remark or a racial slur and one may end up in jail for five years for using it.

I request the owner to please change the name of their salon. If this letter doesn’t help, please surf the internet thoroughly about this racial slur.

A subaltern