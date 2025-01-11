APSHRC directs DCs to assess downstream impacts of Ranganadi hydro project

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Taking suo moto cognisance of a report published in this daily on Ranganadi turning turbid, mass death of fishes and water contamination and its impact on the right to life of the affected communities due to the operation of the 405 mw Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project, the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has directed the deputy commissioners of Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts to conduct a joint assessment on the impacts of the project on the downstream communities.

“It has been brought to the commission’s attention that these incidents have been occurring during dam maintenance and have further led to severe ecological damage, adverse health impact, and disruption of livelihoods of downstream communities,” the commission said.

It said that the downstream communities have raised concern over severe ecological degradation of the river and its adverse impact on public health and livelihoods, lack of adequate mitigation measures during dam maintenance activities, as well as absence of long-term solutions that balance development with ecological preservation.

The APSHRC also directed the chief general manager of the North East Electric Power Corporation, Yazali, to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit the action taken report within four weeks.