Surge in accidents in Tawang following snowfall

Staff Reporter

TAWANG, 10 Jan: Following heavy snowfall, Tawang district has witnessed a surge in vehicle accidents due to snow and black ice on the road over the last two days.

The Sela tunnel and Power Camp above Jang havereportedly witnessed several vehicles skidding off the road or turning turtle. This stretch is considered the most accident-prone during snowfall.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang informed that the stretch from Sela Pass to Jaswant Garh has witnessed most of the accidents. “These areas do not get sunlight and the ice gets stuck to the road and becomes slippery. We have issued advisory to all vehicles to use chains on their tyres,” he said.

The district administration has advised commuters and tourists to take extra precaution while travelling on the Tawang road, especially in heavily snowed areas, to ensure safety and prevent accidents.