CM flags off B’putra river rafting expedition

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 11 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off a rafting expedition from his residence in Itanagar on Saturday. The rafters will cover the entire length of the Brahmaputra river within the Indian borders.

The expedition, undertaken by the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), will commence from Gelling in Upper Siang district on 14 January and conclude at Dhubri-Hatsingimari in Assam on 14 February, according to a release.

The expedition aims to promote adventure tourism, foster environmental awareness, and inspire the youths to engage in adventure sports.

This unprecedented journey – the first of its kind -will traverse 916 kilometres of the Brahmaputra river, showcasing its majestic beauty and challenging rapids.

On the occasion, the CM interacted with the entire team, and expressed confidence that the expedition would be a success.

Earlier, NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal briefed the chief minister (who is also the vice president of the NIMAS) on the expedition’s objectives, challenges, and anticipated outcomes.

This historic expedition will not only be a testament to the indomitable human spirit but will also significantly contribute to the advancement of river rafting as an adventure sport in India.