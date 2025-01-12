Youths need to imbibe spirit of entrepreneurship: Wahge

Nursing home inaugurated in Ziro

ZIRO, 11 Jan: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the Puna Rinyo Foundation Nursing Home here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Located in Siiring Pakho in Hapoli, the nursing home is the first of its kind in the district, and is expected to cater to the needs of patients from adjoining Keyi Panyor, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts, as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahge said that entrepreneur and chairman of Puna Rinyo Nursing Home, Tasso Hinda, “has amply exemplified the moral of Shravan Kumar, who carried his parents in a basket, by dedicating the nursing home to his mother.”

Urging other entrepreneurs to learn from Hinda’s “spirit of pay back to the society,” Wahge emphasised on replicating such enterprises, “aiming at welfare of the people at other districts as well.”

The minister also advised the young generation to take a cue from Hinda and “shape their own destiny through entrepreneurship, instead of too much dependence on government’s white-coloured jobs.”

Regarding prioritising the health department, the minister said that “the health ministry is on a war footing to make Arunachal Pradesh TB and cancer mukt.”

“The health department has tied up and collaborated with B Barooh Cancer Institute in Guwahati to find out the root causes of cancer and find ways and means to ameliorate the menace from the state,” said Wahge.

Local MLA Hage Appa commended the T-Square Complex for adding another feather in its hat with the opening of the nursing home. “My only word of caution is to maintain and upkeep the nursing home,so that patients visiting it leave back healthy, and with fond memories,” he said.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP urged the nursing home to keep the prices reasonable. “It is often seen that the prices of private hospitals are far more than that of government hospitals. My appeal is to make the prices affordable to enable the common masses to take benefit of the nursing home,” the DC stressed.

Tasso Hinda said it was a dream-come-true for him to dedicate the nursing home to his mother. “We have ambitious plans to upgrade the nursing home in due course of time, and a plan is also in the offing to come up with a rehabilitation centre in the district,” informed Hinda.

Puna Rinyo Nursing Home director Tage Binny informed about the health infrastructure, facilities and specialist doctors available at the nursing home. “The nursing home will soon come up with super specialist visiting consultant cardiologist, neurologist, nephrologist, urologist, radiologist and psychiatrist,” informed Binny.