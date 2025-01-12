Obtain licence or surrender gun: DFO issues order

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 11 Jan: The divisional forest officer (T) of Pasighat has issued an executive order, urging heavy airgun owners of the district to either obtain licence from the authority concerned or surrender their guns without delay.

DFO (T) Hano Muda in the order stated that the effort is to check hunting of wild animals using airguns and unlicensed firearms.

The DFO has received reports that many people of the district are involved in hunting of wild animals and birds using guns having muzzle energy exceeding to 20 joule/15 feet lbs and bore exceeding to 0.177 or 4.5 mm, which need proper licence, in accordance to Section 3 of the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Act, 2016.

The DFO in the order directed all persons of the district who possess airguns that fall under Category-III of Schedule-I (Arms Act) to obtain proper licence from the authority or surrender the guns at his office.

The order also cautioned that the violators would be booked under relevant sections of the law.