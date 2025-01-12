Kaso inaugurates Richi Hapa village

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Itanagar Capital Region MLA and urban affairs minister’s adviser Techi Kaso inaugurated the newly established Richi Hapa village in Jollang, near the NES secretariat, on Saturday.

On the occasion, Kaso said, “Itanagar capital is developing rapidly, and along with it, the population has also increased manifold. So it is our responsibility to improve basic needs like road, electricity and water supply, school and college and medical facility to cater to the growing population.”

He urged the residents and landowners of the village to get their documents and certificates of residence in order to avail the benefits of both central and state government schemes.

He also assured to look into the three-point memorandum submitted to him on the occasion,seeking a motorable approach road, flood erosion/protection work, and water and power supply for the 61 families of the new village.

Former MLA and organising committee chairman of Richi-Hapa village Nani Rebia said that the village lacks proper road connectivity, besides water and power supply.

Organising committee secretary Dr Dani Kacha, assistant secretary Tagit Sorang, Itanagar ZPM Taro Tagia, Jullang GPC Tana Taha Tara, GPMs and GBs were present on the occasion.