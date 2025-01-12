ASF seeks sociology as core subject in colleges

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: The Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF) has sought introduction of sociology as a core subject in government colleges across the state.

During a meeting with the higher education director here on Friday, members of the ASF highlighted the critical need to include sociology in the curriculum, citing its relevance to understanding and addressing the unique social, cultural, and developmental challenges of the state.

The ASF representatives also emphasised that sociology provides a framework to study human behaviour, social structures, and cultural dynamics, making it particularly relevant in a state as diverse as Arunachal Pradesh.

The ASF members noted that the absence of sociology as a subject limits students’ exposure to the field and restricts their opportunities for higher studies and careers in sociology-related fields.

“In response, the director of higher education acknowledged the significance of sociology and expressed willingness to consider the proposal,” the ASF informed in a release.