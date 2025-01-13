Dariya Hill jeep safari, trekking expedition conducted

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: A ‘jeep safari-cum-trekking expedition’ to Dariya Hill was organised under the Swachchta Hi Seva campaign by the tourism department, in collaboration with the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration, on Sunday.

It was an initiative towards revamping and promoting the heritage trail along the stretches of Dariya Hill with the objective of conserving the forest and wildlife there. “It wasalso an endeavour to encourage local communities to become self-employment through promotion of adventure and community-based tourism,” said a press release from the tourism department.

The trekking programme, which started from Borum, saw the participation of government officials, including Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Industry Commissioner Saugat Biswas, Tourism Director Manjunath R, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, and ICR DC Talo Potom, besides GHIPBBA president TT Tara and community leaders, tourism stakeholders, and bloggers.

“The trek covered the uphill stretches from Borum (opposite Nexa Showroom), 1st view point, 2nd view point at Uyiputu, 3rd view point, which is the highest view point at 1,352 metres above sea level, and last watchtower,covering a total distance of 18 kms,” the release informed.

The chief secretary encouraged the local participating team members to “uphold the lost glory and have pride in your ancestor’s land.” He also assured to provide assistance in boosting tourism activities in Dariya Hill to promote local employment.

Political interpreter Taying Pahi told the migration story of his clan from Dariya Hill to various parts of the ICR, and his effort to protect his ancestral land from encroachment and modern influences, leading to the conservation of the forest as it is seen today.

The trekking event was testimony to Dariya Hill’s potential to become a sought-after adventure destination, especially for the residents of the ICR looking for quick and easy adventure activities like camping, trekking and hiking within the capital region.

The team also participated in a cleanliness drive at the last view point of Dariya Hill.