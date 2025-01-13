DCM inaugurates key infra projects in Lohit

WAKRO, 12 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in Lohit district, aimed at enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism, and preserving the region’s cultural and natural heritage.

Coinciding with the commencement of the Parshuram Kund Mela-2025, the DCM inaugurated the newly constructed guesthouse and Tulow Resort at Parshuram Kund. These facilities will provide accommodation to the pilgrims and tourists visiting the spiritual site. Together, they offer a seamless blend of comfort and cultural significance, ensuring a memorable experience for visitors while boosting the local economy and supporting the region’s tourism industry.

The DCM also inaugurated the Glaw Lake Road and a steel bridge at Sena Brai, which significantly improves connectivity to Glaw Lake, a picturesque site that serves as a prime trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts.

During his visit to the Kamlang Tiger Reserve (KTR), Mein was informed by the KTR DFO about the proposal sent by the forest department for listing the KTR as a Ramsar site, a designation for wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

Mein also inaugurated the newly constructed Wakro police station, and assured to strengthen human resource there and equip the police station with furniture.

Interacting with the media, Mein said that efforts are on to develop Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage site and create facilities for pilgrims and tourists. He said that Glaw Lake would also be developed as a tourist hotspot without disturbing the natural vegetation and the wildlife corridor.

The DCM was accompanied by MP Tapir Gao, the health minister’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai, Lohit ZPC DasulaKrisikro, Lohit DC KN Damo, SP Thutan Jamba, PWD CE Winam Manpoong, and others. (DCM’s PR Cell)