BILAT, 12 Jan: Pasighat-based Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN) opened a ‘Sanskar Kendra’ in Bilat village in East Siang district on Sunday, to provide free education and holistic development to children lacking access to formal schooling.

“The Sanskar Kendra is envisioned as a pivotal extension of the school’s mission, offering an environment conducive to academic, cultural, and moral growth while reflecting the principles of inclusive education,” the DPVN informed in a release.