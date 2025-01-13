Arunachal State Games rescheduled

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: The 4th edition of the Arunachal State Games, which had been scheduled to be held from 8 to 12 January, has been rescheduled and now will be held from 17 to 20 February, the Arunachal Olympic Association informed in a release.

The Games will feature 22 sports events, including archery, arm-wrestling, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, curling, football, hockey, judo, karate, kho kho, pencak silat, skating, table tennis, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu.