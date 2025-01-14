Admin issues prohibitory order for safety of migratory birds

[Prem Chetry]

DIRANG, 13 Jan: The Dirang subdivisional administration in West Kameng district has issued a prohibitory order to ensure protection of the seasonal habitats of migratory birds within its administrative jurisdiction.

Dirang ADC Hage Tarung and Circle Officer Thutan Wangchu issued the order on receiving a report that individuals, both from within the state and outside, are in the habit of venturing into the riverside areas in Dirang subdivision for picnicking and other activities, including using airguns, catapults, and firearms “for the purpose of disturbing, injuring or killing migratory birds.”

The order, issued under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has accorded highest degree of protection to the migratory birds under Schedule 1, Part 3 of the Act.

Hunting, trapping or harming migratory birds has been strictly prohibited in Dirang, and the public has been asked to avoid disturbing migratory birds in any way.

Anyone found violating the order will be dealt with as per the provisions of the law, the order read.

A single black-necked crane has been living in Sangti Valley for nearly a month now. Dirang also facilitates a safe home to Mandarin ducks.