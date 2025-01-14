Buses collide, passengers escape unhurt

[Bengia Ajum]

TAI, 13 Jan: An APSTS bus and a privately owned bus collided on Monday afternoon here in Leparada district. As per report, there was heavy rainfall in the area at the time of the accident.

Talking to this daily, Leparada SP Thupten Jambey informed that there was no casualty in the accident.

“The driver of the APSTS bus, which was coming from Daporijo, received injury. Initially, he was treated at the Tirbin PHC and later at the Silapather hospital. But his condition is stable now,” the SP informed.

The SP said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the matter. However, locals informed that the buses collided due to heavy rain.

“There was rain and visibility was poor. It was a major accident. But luckily everyone escaped unhurt. Things could have gone really bad,” said a local of the area.