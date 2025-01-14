4 arrested with 650 kgs of cannabis

DOIMUKH, 13 Jan: The Doimukh police arrested four individuals and seized around 650 kgs of cannabis on Monday, acting on a tip-off.

The consignment of cannabis was reportedly being transported from Ankling village in Kalaktang in West Kameng district. This seizure marks a major victory in the fight against drug trafficking and showcases the proactive efforts of the local police in curbing illegal activities.

In a statement, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said that such a large haul of cannabis indicates the scale of the operation and the potential impact it could have had if it reached the streets. Further, he informed that a case [u/s20(c)/27(a)/29 of NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard at the Doimukh policed station.

The operation was led by SDPO Radhe Obing, and other team members included SI Tage Saa, ASI TD Goiba, ASI MA Noor, and jawans, under the supervision of SP Gusar.

The apprehended individuals are now in police custody, and further investigation is underway to uncover more details about the network and its operations, said Gusar.