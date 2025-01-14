Gajraj Corps inaugurates graziers’ huts

TAWANG, 13 Jan: The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army inaugurated two graziers’ huts in the high-altitude area of Kumrotsar in Jemeithang circle of Tawang district on Monday. The huts are aimed at providing shelter and support to graziers and civilians in the region.

This initiative is part of the Indian Army’s ongoing efforts to support the local population in remote areas and promote development in the region. The graziers’huts, constructed by the Indian Army, are critical infrastructures that address the longstanding requirement for a secure and comfortable shelter for graziers and civilians in the high-altitude area during extreme weather conditions.

The construction of the graziers’ huts in Kumrotsar is testament to the dedication of the Indian Army to provide essential services and infrastructure to those who need it most.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kharman GPC Tenzin, the Kumrotsar GB, and local representatives of the grazier community. (DIPRO)