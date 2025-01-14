SDE secy inaugurates SDP on tourism

BHALUKPONG, 13 Jan: A short-term skill development programme (SDP) on tourism was inaugurated by Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Secretary Bullo Mamu at the National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports’ (NIMAS) campus here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The in-house training is part of the vibrant village programme under the Prime Minister’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, targeted to skill and provide employment to youths living in the border districts of the state. The training is free of cost, including boarding and lodging.

The training programme will be implemented by the NIMAS at its Bhalukpong campus. The participants will be trained in the disciplines of tour guide, adventure travel guide (high altitude), camp helper and mountain cuisine chef. Trainees, comprising both boys and girls from across the state, will undertake the training.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamu said that the training holds immense potential to train youths and enable them to get employment within and outside the state. “We all know Arunachal Pradesh is a tourist-centric state with lots of potential in the field of adventure tourism. The job roles for the training programme have been designed by the NIMAS,considering their high employability potential within and outside the state. Our trainees should make best use of the opportunity provided to them and get skilled and employed,” said Mamu.

The SDE secretary also informed that the training is open to all interested youths above the age of 18 years. “Considering the sizable target of 1,500 for the training programme, we have decided to open the training programme to all interested APST candidates. Hence, it is my earnest appeal to all the deputy commissioners to kindly nominate sizable trainees from your respective districts and facilitate their transportation to NIMAS campus Bhalukpong to avail the training programme,” Mamu said.

The secretary, who arrived a day in advance at the NIMAS campus, offered pep talks to the trainees and distributed free track suits to them during the inaugural function.

NIMAS Officer-in-Charge Jagat Ram informed that the duration of training for the job of tour guide is 60 days, 30 days for high-altitude trekking guide, 28 days for mountain cuisine chef, and 30 days for camp helper. He informed also that Aadhaar card linked with mobile number is mandatory to enroll for the training programmes.

The inaugural function was attended also by officials from the directorate of skill development & entrepreneurship.